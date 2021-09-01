Food & Drink

There’s a new restaurant coming to a popular Rock Hill spot. Here are the details

Rock Hill

A new restaurant is on the way in Rock Hill.

Wild Wing Cafe posted on its Facebook page Tuesday the restaurant will open a Rock Hill site in early October. It will open in the former Mellow Mushroom site on Cinema Drive.

The restaurant space is just in front of the Regal Manchester movies, across from the Manchester Meadows soccer complex, near Dave Lyle Boulevard.

Wild Wing Cafe has almost 40 locations in eight states across the southeast. There are 10 South Carolina and six North Carolina locations. The nearest are at Ayrsley and University City in Charlotte, in Gastonia, N.C. north of Lake Wylie and in Columbia.

The menu for the Charlotte-based restaurant includes hot wings and cold beer, along with burgers, sandwiches and other items.

Mellow Mushroom closed Aug. 10. The pizza and beer restaurant had been in the space since 2015.

