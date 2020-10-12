Rock Hill Herald Logo
Pedestrian killed late Sunday when hit by truck in Chester County, troopers say

Chester County, SC

A male pedestrian was killed Sunday night in Chester County when he was hit by a truck, officials said.

The name of the man killed in the crash has not been released pending notification of family members, said Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on S.C. 9 near Mount Pleasant Church Road in western Chester County, east of the Broad River, said Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was walking east along the highway when he was struck by an eastbound 2002 pickup truck, Southern said.

The driver of the truck was not hurt, Southern said.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

