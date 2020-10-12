Rock Hill Herald Logo
Teen dies in Lancaster when he was thrown from back of moving truck, officials say

Lancaster, South Carolina

A teen was killed Sunday in Lancaster when officials say he was thrown from the back of a moving truck that he was riding.

The boy, 15, died at Medical University of South Carolina in Lancaster around 2 a.m., said Karla Knight-Deese, Lancaster County Coroner. Because the person who died is a minor, the name has not been released.

The incident happened near the intersection of Gillsbrook Road and Planation Road inside the Lancaster city limits, Knight-Deese said.

Lancaster Police Department detectives, and the coroner’s office, are investigating the death.

Police officials have not released information about who was driving the truck at the time the teen was thrown from the back of the pickup.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

