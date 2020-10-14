Lancaster County man crossing street from mailbox killed when hit by truck

A Lancaster County man was killed Tuesday when he was hit by a truck while crossing the street, officials said.

Allen Shehane, 63, died at the scene around 4 p.m. near his home on Rocky River Road east of Lancaster, said Jennifer Collins, Lancaster County Deputy Coroner.

Shehane was walking toward his house after checking his mailbox when he was struck by the truck, Collins said.

Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol said the truck, driven by a Heath Springs man, was heading south on Rocky River Road.

The driver of the truck was not hurt, Hovis said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The collision remains under investigation by the highway patrol, S.C. Department of Public Safety, the S.C. Department of Transportation, and the coroner’s office.

The highway fatality is the 12th in Lancaster County in 2020, public safety department statistics show. A teen died Sunday in Lancaster after being thrown from the bed of a moving pickup truck he was riding, police and coroner officials said.

The pedestrian fatality is the 127th in South Carolina in 2020, according to the highway patrol. A pedestrian was killed in Chester County in a collision with a vehicle on Sunday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.