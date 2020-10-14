Rock Hill Herald Logo
Lancaster County man crossing street from mailbox killed when hit by truck

Lancaster County, SC

A Lancaster County man was killed Tuesday when he was hit by a truck while crossing the street, officials said.

Allen Shehane, 63, died at the scene around 4 p.m. near his home on Rocky River Road east of Lancaster, said Jennifer Collins, Lancaster County Deputy Coroner.

Shehane was walking toward his house after checking his mailbox when he was struck by the truck, Collins said.

Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol said the truck, driven by a Heath Springs man, was heading south on Rocky River Road.

The driver of the truck was not hurt, Hovis said.

The collision remains under investigation by the highway patrol, S.C. Department of Public Safety, the S.C. Department of Transportation, and the coroner’s office.

The highway fatality is the 12th in Lancaster County in 2020, public safety department statistics show. A teen died Sunday in Lancaster after being thrown from the bed of a moving pickup truck he was riding, police and coroner officials said.

The pedestrian fatality is the 127th in South Carolina in 2020, according to the highway patrol. A pedestrian was killed in Chester County in a collision with a vehicle on Sunday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

