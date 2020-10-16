1 dead in York County crash on U.S. 21 near Rock Hill, troopers say

One person was killed Friday afternoon in a York County crash south of Rock Hill, officials said.

The wreck happened before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rutledge Road and U.S. 21, also called Anderson Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The area is in the Lesslie community west of the Catawba River.

A driver in a 1991 Honda Accord was heading south on U.S. 21 when a truck turning from Rutledge Road onto U.S. 21 struck the Honda, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the highway patrol.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene, Miller said.

The driver of the truck was not injured, Miller said.

York County Coroner’s Office staff were on scene Friday afternoon but have not yet released the identity of the person who was killed.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office.

The fatal crash is the 23rd in York County in 2020, according to South Carolina law enforcement statistics.

