Police: I-77 York County traffic snarled during rush hour after fatal Fort Mill crash

York County, SC

At least one person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a fatal crash on Interstate 77 in York County that caused traffic to be backed up for miles, officials said.

The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. in the northbound lane of the interstate near Exit 83 in Fort Mill, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

As of 4:30 p.m.. and the afternoon rush hour for commuters, troopers advised motorists to seek other routes because of the backups.

An advisory from troopers said to expect further delays and seek an alternate route.

No other details about the fatal collision have been released.

The York County Coroner’s Office and highway patrol continue to investigate the crash

The fatal crash is the third in York County since Sunday and 25th in 2020 in the county, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
