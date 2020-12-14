Rock Hill Herald Logo
1 person killed Monday morning in Lancaster County crash

Lancaster, SC

One person was killed in a crash Monday morning in Lancaster County, officials said.

Troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol said on the agency Web site that the wreck on Taxahaw Road at Stroupe Road has a fatality.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. east of Lancaster, according to troopers and Lancaster County Emergency Management. The intersection is now re-opened after roads were closed for more than two hours at the fatality scene, emergency management officials said.

Officials with the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office and highway patrol remained on scene Monday but have not yet identified the person who died.

No other details about the crash have been released as the S.C. Department of Public Safety and coroner’s office investigate.

The fatality is the 16th on Lancaster County roads in 2020, according to public safety department statistics. In South Carolina, 979 people have died in crashes in 2020, according to public safety statistics.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

