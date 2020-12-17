Truck driver dies after crash on SC 49 in western York County

The driver of a tractor-truck was killed in a crash Wednesday in York County, officials said.

The fatal wreck happened on S.C. 49 west of York in western York County, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The truck was heading north on the highway when it went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, and overturned, Miller said. The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries and died shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Miller said.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast has not yet released the name of the driver.

The road was blocked for several hours as the crash was investigated and emergency responders worked at the scene, York County emergency management officials said.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office.

The fatal crash is the 33rd in York County in 2020, according to public safety department statistics. In 2019, 50 people were killed on York County roads in fatal collisions, public safety statistics show.

Check back for updates on this developing story.