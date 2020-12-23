Rock Hill Herald Logo
These York County groups will provide free meals on Christmas Day

Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen volunteers work to hand out meals.
ROCK HILL, SC

Not everyone has a family to go home to this holiday. Some can’t afford a hot meal for their family on Christmas Day.

While coronavirus has caused many programs to be canceled or modified, these three churches and community organizations are providing free meals to help members of the community have the best possible holiday.

If you need assistance this Christmas, here’s The Herald’s list of community organizations that can help on the 25th.

Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen

Clover Open-Air Flea Market

York Wesleyan Church







