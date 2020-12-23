These York County groups will provide free meals on Christmas Day

Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen volunteers work to hand out meals.

Not everyone has a family to go home to this holiday. Some can’t afford a hot meal for their family on Christmas Day.

While coronavirus has caused many programs to be canceled or modified, these three churches and community organizations are providing free meals to help members of the community have the best possible holiday.

If you need assistance this Christmas, here’s The Herald’s list of community organizations that can help on the 25th.

Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen

The Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen will have their dining room closed this year due to COVID-19, but they will provide meals for pick up and deliver with the help of several sponsors (the Federal Credit Union, the Circle of Love Foundation, and Tender Hearts Ministries). Their delivery list is almost full, Vanessa Barber, a representative for the soup kitchen said. However, people in need are welcome to call 803-329-1008 to see if they can be added to the list.



Anyone in the community can come to the soup kitchen at 902 Crawford Road in Rock Hill. “We don’t turn anyone down,” Barber said. The soup kitchen typically serves about 500 families each Christmas. They also will pass out sanitary products until supply runs out.

Clover Open-Air Flea Market

The Clover Open-Air Flea Market, at 406 Kings Mountain St., will host its 10th annual Christmas dinner this year.







The market will take calls for delivery and serve to-go plates from noon until food is gone, owner David Bowles said. Due to COVID-19, those who come to pick up a meal must wait inside their car until a volunteer comes and gives them instructions. If you are in need of a meal or want a meal delivered to an elderly person or veteran in you know, Bowles said, you can call him at 704-214-2605.







Volunteers also are welcome, as are donations of any kind of food and dessert. Anyone who wants to volunteer or donate must go to the flea market by 11 a.m.

York Wesleyan Church

Supplies will be limited, but a representative for the York Wesleyan Church said the church is able to help provide meals on Christmas. Those who are interested must call ahead -- the number is 803-684-7335. The church is at 1830 York Highway in York.

















