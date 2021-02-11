Traffic alert: Lanes blocked after York County crash on I-77 near Carowinds, NC line

Two northbound lanes of Interstate 77 were closed after a crash in York County near the North Carolina state line involving a tractor-trailer and a car, officials said.

Injuries have been reported in the crash, troopers said, but details were not immediately available.

The crash on I-77 is near Carowinds just north of Exit 90, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The two left lanes are blocked, according to the S.C Department of Transportation.

Crash; I-77 NB: at Exit90, 2 lft lns clsd, Ocrd: 12:34PM.| 12:39P — SCDOT Piedmont (@SCDOTPiedmont) February 11, 2021

The wreck occurred at around 12:30 p.m., officials said. Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office advised drivers to use caution as traffic is slow, and watch for first-responders on the scene.

TRAFFIC: Accident I-77 North near Ext 90. 18 Wheeler vs. Car. Possible injuries. SCHP, Fire and YCSO on scene. Slow down and watch for first responders arriving. #Traffic #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/3fMUVX3ipS — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) February 11, 2021

I-77 is the main highway for commuters and commercial traffic between Charlotte and York County. It remains unclear when the lanes will reopen.

Check back for updates on this developing story.