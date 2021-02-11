Community
Traffic alert: Lanes blocked after York County crash on I-77 near Carowinds, NC line
Two northbound lanes of Interstate 77 were closed after a crash in York County near the North Carolina state line involving a tractor-trailer and a car, officials said.
Injuries have been reported in the crash, troopers said, but details were not immediately available.
The crash on I-77 is near Carowinds just north of Exit 90, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The two left lanes are blocked, according to the S.C Department of Transportation.
The wreck occurred at around 12:30 p.m., officials said. Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office advised drivers to use caution as traffic is slow, and watch for first-responders on the scene.
I-77 is the main highway for commuters and commercial traffic between Charlotte and York County. It remains unclear when the lanes will reopen.
