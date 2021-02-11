Highly anticipated restaurant set to open on Fort Mill’s Main Street – and it’s hiring

A year after announcing plans to open on Main Street, Emmet’s Social Table nears its Fort Mill opening.

The restaurant posted on its Facebook page Thursday that applications are now being taken for a March opening. The restaurant is hiring a line cook, server, bartender, host and hourly key holder positions.

Applications are being accepted now at the 401 E. South Main St. restaurant in Waxhaw, N.C. Applications later will be taken at the new Fort Mill site, at 100 Main St.

In March of last year the restaurant announced plans to open in the Center Theatre site at the bottom of Main by summer 2020. That historic property has been the home to many businesses, including a movie theater.

The restaurant began in 2018.

