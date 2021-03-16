A new business that knows how to put on a show is setting up shop in Indian Land

Development in Indian Land. A view of US 521 looking north Friday afternoon. The North Carolina state line is in the top of the frame.

A new manufacturer is on the way to Lancaster County. That move brings 43 new jobs and a $7.1 million investment.

According to releases from the state commerce department and Gov. Henry McMaster’s office, Studio Displays will set up shop at 9081 Northfield Drive in Indian Land. The company will have a new 82,000-square-foot space.

Studio Displays is a custom exhibit manufacturer that specializes in trade show displays, interior casework, museum exhibits and custom events products.

Company president Lori Pope Rosso said the move wouldn’t be possible without work from the county and state economic development offices.

“Consolidating our operation into one facility is critical to our success and profitability in the future,” Pope Rosso said.

Studio Displays began in 1980. The company now has more than 30 employees. The expansion announced Tuesday should be complete by October. Anyone interested in the new jobs can visit the company job page at studiodisplays.com.

Jamie Gilbert, executive director with the county economic development office, said Studio Displays brings a fine tradition to Lancaster County. One of creating exceptional exhibit space that brings life to business and history, he said.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have this strong, high-energy, well-respected and family-owned manufacturer expand to Indian Land,” Gilbert said.

According to the company website, past work includes a wide range of clients including many with local or regional connections. Carolinas Aviation Museum, Discovery Place and the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte are included, as are Comporium, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Bank of America and the Andy Griffith Museum.

The Studio Displays announcement comes a week after a similar announcement for Finnish company Basware, which will expand its North American headquarters in Lancaster County.