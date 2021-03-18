A new Baxter area business is signed on for a fall opening in Fort Mill

MPV Properties

A high-visibility shopping center at Baxter is nearly full, with plans for a new tenant to open there this fall.

HealthMax Center signed on for 1,700 square feet of space in Shoppes at 160. The retail center is beside Wendy’s and the Harris Teeter shopping center near Baxter, across S.C. 160 West from the county convenience center.

HealthMax offers adult and youth chiropractic care, and nutrition services. HealthMax has Palm Beach, Fla., and Charlotte locations.

HealthMax will take one of two central spots in the shopping center. The site already has Firehouse Subs and MyEyeDr. on either side. There also are a Bliss Nail Spa and ABC store there. The center built in 2017 will have just one spot, a 1,300-square-foot central space, remaining.

MPV Properties represented Shoppes at 160 in the HealthMax signing. MPV has several area retail properties including The Crossing at Doby’s Bridge in Fort Mill and RedStone in Indian Land.

The new HealthMax is at 1826 Hwy. 160 W., suite 103.