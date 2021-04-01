These 10 properties sold for more than $1 million each in York, Lancaster and Chester

Board of Voter Registration and Elections

About $26 million in property changed hands in March just among the 10 largest sales in York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

Sales include childcare sites, retail, vacant land and lakefront homes. Multiple land parcels in all three counties made the list.

Here’s a look, per land records from each county, at the largest deals for the month:

▪ A child care site in Fort Mill sold March 12 for almost $5.5 million. Rama SC LLC bought the property at 1339 and 1371 Gold Hill Road, almost across from the intersection at Spicewood Pines Road, from LCG Fort Mill LLC. It’s the address of Everbrook Academy. The almost two-acre property has a roughly 13,000-square-foot commercial structure on it.

▪ Old Pine LLC bought almost 2,000 acres from Timbervest Partners III SC LLC in Chester County on March 10, for more than $5.1 million. There were seven total properties involved. The largest piece, at more than 1,000 acres by itself, runs along Mountain Gap Road south of Martin Grave Road and north of Great Falls Highway. The property sits east of I-77.

▪ An almost six-acre commercial site at 2671 Lengers Way in Lancaster County sold March 26 for almost $3.3 million. The more than 10,000-square-foot commercial property built in 2018 is in Edgewater Commercial Park, in Indian Land. It’s the Trinity Montessori Academy site. TMA Property LLC bought the site from North Regional III LLC.

▪ More than four acres where the new ALDI grocery store is in the Newport area of Rock Hill sold March 29 for more than $3 million. ALD.RSC LLC out of Amelia Island, Florida bought the 4952 Old York Road site from Casrock LLC.

▪ An almost 4,000-square-foot commercial site in Indian Land sold March 19 for $2.3 million. The 2004 construction is a little more than an acre at 9785 Charlotte Highway. The Bojangles site near the U.S. 521 and S.C. 160 intersection sold to Ludovici Building Eleven LLC.

▪ Several properties on Fowler and Hubbard roads in Lancaster sold March 19 for $1.8 million. Five buildings were constructed from 1973 to 1975, ranging from 3,250 to 5,044 square feet. They’re part of Lancer Commons beside the USC Lancaster campus. Lancer Commons LLC bought the apartments from Lancer Management Group LLC.

▪ More than five acres of vacant, commercial property sold March 16 for $1.65 million. The 505 Dunkins Ferry Road address in Rock Hill is at the Dunkins Ferry and Cherry Road intersection, not far from the Catawba River or Riverwalk. The Greens of Rock Hill LLC bought it from Wreg Rock Hill East LLC.

▪ More than an acre at 4122 Celanese Road in Rock Hill sold March 16 for almost $1.3 million. Dilmar Investments, Inc. bought the 10,000-square-foot retail site there from SDLP Holdings LLC. The Dollar General location is near the Rock Hill-York County Airport.

▪ A more than 3,000-square-foot home on Point Clear Drive in Tega Cay sold March 24 for a little more than $1 million. The property is on Lake Wylie.

▪ A more than 5,000-square-foot lakefront Tega Cay home on Windward Drive sold March 12 for more than $1 million.