York School District 1 Superintendent Kelly Coxe renewed through 2024

Kelly Coxe, superintendent of York School District 1, will continue her position through June 2024.

Superintendent Kelly Coxe will continue to lead York schools after this year’s evaluation. With her contract extended, Coxe will remain in her position through June 30, 2024.

An evaluation by the board gave Coxe an “exemplary” rating, a district press release said.

The board was especially impressed with the accomplishments the district has made during the pandemic, the press release said.

Board Chair Diane Howell praised Mrs. Coxe’s dedication to the district’s motto, ‘Connected as One.’

“The heart of the community is the school district, and Connected as One captures the nature of our schools and community,” she said in a statement.

“It is truly an honor to serve York School District One as superintendent,” Mrs. Coxe said. “We are a district that emphasizes learning together, serving together, and giving together, and our priority is the success of each student who walks through our doors.”

Coxe was the district’s director of elementary education before her appointment.

Coxe was appointed in September 2018 and began serving in January 2019. Her contract was extended in February 2020, granting her the position until 2023 -- this decision will add another year to that contract.

York District 1’s elementary schools are Cotton Belt Elementary, Floyd D. Johnson Technology Center, Harold C. Johnson Elementary, Hunter Street Elementary, Jefferson Elementary and Hickory Grove-Sharon Elementary. The district also includes York Comprehensive High, York Intermediate and York Middle.