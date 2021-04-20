Nation Ford High School principal Jason Johns is leaving for a superintendent job

Nation Ford principal Jason Johns recognizes salutatorian Baillie Ruth Steele, center, and valedictorian Jordan Davis Sawyer, right, Saturday during commencement exercises at the Winthrop Coliseum. Special to The Herald

Another popular high school principal has left the Fort Mill School District for a superintendent role.

Jason Johns was selected by the Anderson County School District 2 as its new leader. The district in western South Carolina issued a release Tuesday confirming the decision. Johns previously was named one of two finalists, alongside North Carolina educator Greggory Slate.

Chair Jimmy Ouzts said, “The board is confident that Mr. Johns will serve Anderson Two well,” Anderson Two Board Chair Jimmy Ouzts said in the release. “We are excited to move forward to do what is best for the education of our students.”

Johns echoed those thoughts.

“I am so excited to join the Anderson Two family,” he said. “It is a district rich in fine arts, academic and athletic achievements. I consider myself very fortunate to join the tradition of this fine school district.”

Johns will begin the new role July 1.

The current Nation Ford principal has been in that role since 2014. Prior, he was principal at Banks Trail Middle School and assistant principal at Northwestern High School in Rock Hill. He taught English in the Rock Hill School District prior.

The move comes less than a year after former Fort Mill and Catawba Ridge principal Dee Christopher left to become superintendent at Anderson County School District 4. Darren Wilson replaced Christopher at Catawba Ridge.