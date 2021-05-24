Memorial Day will bring Fort Mill together again. So, are COVID cancellations over?

Memorial Day is a time to remember. This year, a time of remembrance in Fort Mill might also serve as a sign of brighter days.

The town will host a public Memorial Day ceremony May 31 at Unity Cemetery. It’ll be the first fully in-person holiday gathering hosted by the town in more than a year.

The South Carolina Strawberry Festival in April was a mix of in-person and virtual events. The large Elisha Park gathering typical to the festival each year didn’t happen for a second straight year due to COVID-19, but there were smaller events where attendees could register ahead of time.

“The first public event where registration wasn’t needed was the Strawberry Music, Flick and Food event on April 30 at Walter Elisha Park,” said town public relations manager Chris Sardelli. “But as for holidays, yes, (the Memorial Day event) is our first fully in-person event since the beginning of last year.”

The town often has a full slate of gatherings. There are events for Memorial and Veterans days. There are tree lightings at Christmas time. Main Street often has a trick-or-treat event with costume contests at Halloween. The most identifiably Fort Mill holiday celebration is probably the July 4 gathering on Main and Confederate Park, complete with cannon firing.

Pre-COVID, many of those events grew along with the town. At times in recent years, thousands of people have come together to celebrate.

The coronavirus pandemic changed those plans. One of the first COVID-related decisions Fort Mill Town Council made in mid-March 2020 — as the town also closed parks and shuttered town-sponsored activities — was to cancel planned St. Patrick’s Day events downtown. Within days, the 2020 Strawberry Festival was canceled.

Some holiday events since were re-imagined as virtual celebrations. Others were simply lost.

Now, COVID cases are much lower than they were during a January spike. The state health department now lists York County cases as moderate, after months with a high listing. Gov. Henry McMaster has called for loosened restrictions related to the virus, including a decision that school districts can’t mandate students to wear masks.

Still, an enduring lesson from the pandemic is how quickly everything can change. The town is ready to meet in person again but will keep up with whatever health recommendations come from the state.

“The town is committed to following state and federal guidance regarding COVID-19 and consistently reviews each event to make sure they are in compliance,” Sardelli said. “With the recent rise in vaccinations and ending of several state requirements, the town has been able to explore more in-person options for its events, though we are also still using virtual options when needed.”

The Memorial Day event begins at 10:30 a.m. Mayor Guynn Savage will speak, followed by a ceremony from American Legion Post 43. The prayer, posting of colors, laying of the wreath, rifle volley, Taps and the retirement of colors will honor area soldiers. The names of local fallen soldiers will be read.

Riverview Elementary School music teacher Billy Foxx will perform the national anthem. Fort Mill’s Got Talent winner Brittani Miller and runner-up Elizabeth K. Thomas will perform. Newly minted Strawberry Queens will be on hand.

Parking for the free event will be available near the cemetery at the Fort Mill Utilities Department, 131 E. Elliott St. The event will be recorded for later viewing on Comporium channel 115 or the town’s Youtube channel.