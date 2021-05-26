There’s a new principal at Nation Ford High School. See who the school board picked.

Fort Mill School District

Nation Ford High School has a new principal.

The Fort Mill school board voted Tuesday night to name Chris Chandler to the position. Chandler replaces Jason Johns, who left to become superintendent of a school district in Anderson County.

Chandler begins in the new role July 1.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Chandler into the Fort Mill School District and Nation Ford families,” said Fort Mill superintendent Chuck Epps in a statement Wednesday. “I know he will continue to foster the positive environment at Nation Ford High School and offer exciting new ideas for the school’s future.”

Chandler comes from the Rock Hill School District, where he served as assistant principal for instruction and curriculum at Rock Hill High School. He was named 2019-20 assistant principal of the year there. He has 17 years experience in the district as a teacher, coach and administrator.

Chandler is a Winthrop University graduate, with degrees and certifications in history, social studies and educational leadership.

Chandler becomes the third principal in the history of Nation Ford, the Fort Mill district’s second high school —there are now three, after Catawba Ridge opened. The school opened in 2007. Last year Nation Ford was named a National Blue Ribbon School.