Driver dies after York County crash near Clover, trooper says

A driver has died after a weekend crash between Clover and York, officials said.

The driver of a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck died Sunday at a hospital after the single-vehicle wreck Friday on Boyd Road west of Lake Wylie, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The truck went off the side of the road, hit a ditch and then a tree, Miller said.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office.

The fatality is the 28th on York County highways in 2021, public safety statistics show.