Lancaster motorcycle driver dies after crash with truck, officials say

Lancaster, SC

A Lancaster motorcycle driver has died after a collision with a truck, officials said.

The motorcycle driver has been identified as Tremont Butler, 24, of Lancaster, said Karla Knight-Deese, Lancaster County Coroner. Butler died at Medical University of South Carolina Hospital in Lancaster, Knight-Deese said.

The crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Woodland Drive and Meeting Street in Lancaster, officials said. The Lancaster Police Department and coroner’s office are investigating the wreck.

No other information about the wreck was available Wednesday morning.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
