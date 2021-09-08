Lancaster motorcycle driver dies after crash with truck, officials say

A Lancaster motorcycle driver has died after a collision with a truck, officials said.

The motorcycle driver has been identified as Tremont Butler, 24, of Lancaster, said Karla Knight-Deese, Lancaster County Coroner. Butler died at Medical University of South Carolina Hospital in Lancaster, Knight-Deese said.

The crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Woodland Drive and Meeting Street in Lancaster, officials said. The Lancaster Police Department and coroner’s office are investigating the wreck.

No other information about the wreck was available Wednesday morning.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

