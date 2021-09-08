Lancaster SC school staffer dies from COVID complications, school district says

COVID-19 CDC

A staff member at a South Carolina school has died from COVID-19 complications, according to the Lancaster County school officials.

The person worked as a special education staffer at South Middle School, said Michelle Craig, spokesperson for the Lancaster County School District.

The staff member and the specific job at the school was not identified.

Bryan Vaughan, safety director for the school district, said district officials are aware of the staffer’s death.

The district announced the death to school staff in a statement that was sent to The Herald by district officials. The statement said:

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of a South Middle School special education staff member from COVID-19 complications,” the statement said. “Counselors are available to students and staff as needed.”

The district said it continues to follow Centers for Disease Control and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control guidance concerning coronavirus.

The death of the teacher comes after a 16-year-old Andrew Jackson High School student died in August from COVID complications.

Alex Zietlow contributed reporting.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

