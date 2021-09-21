2 dead and 2 hurt, including child, in Chester County, SC head-on crash, officials say

Two people were killed, and two others were hurt including a small child, in a head-on crash in Chester County Tuesday, officials said.

Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said a man and a woman in different vehicles died at the scene. The names of the persons who were killed have not been released.

The fatal collision happened around 10:45 a.m. on S.C. 9 in western Chester County east of the Broad River, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 1995 pickup truck heading west on S.C. 9 struck a 2014 pickup truck heading east, Miller said.

The driver of the 1995 pickup who was alone in the vehicle was killed, Miller said.

The driver of the 2014 truck also was killed, Miller said.

Two passengers in the 2014 pickup were hurt, Miller said. An adult passenger, 23, and a child passenger, 3, were injured and taken to a hospital in Spartanburg, said Miller and Tinker.

The condition of the two people who were hurt was not available Tuesday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office.

The fatalities on Chester County roads were the 11th and 12th in 2021, according to department of public safety statistics.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 5:09 PM.