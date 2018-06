Springfield stays undefeated beating Baxter in summer swim meet

With a win over rival Baxter Barracudas, the Springfield Greenwave remain undefeated in Division II of the Greater Charlotte Swim League.

The Greenwave beat Baxter 484 to 384 with Springfield winning 12 of 20 relay events. Individual winners for Springfield during the meet were:

Lucas Grigat – boys’ 15-18 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter individual medley and 50-meter butterfly

Julia Pou – girl’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke, 100-meter individual medley and 25-meter butterfly

Austin Coleman – boys’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle and 100-meter individual medley

Emily Eaton – girls’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter butterfly

Tori Morgan – girls’ 15-18 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter individual medley

Nicolas Grigat – boys’ 15-18 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter breaststroke

Annie Shall – girls’ eight and under 25-meter backstroke and 25-meter butterfly

AJ Smith – boys’ eight and under 25-meter backstroke and 25-meter butterfly

Sidney Fink – girls’ 11-12 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter breaststroke

Gabe Schmitz – boys’ 11-12 100-meter individual medley and 50-meter breaststroke

Kate Pilley – girls’ 13-14 100-meter individual medley and 50-meter butterfly

Gabriella Whyte – girls’ six and under 25-meter freestyle

Grant Easterling – boys’ six and under 25-meter freestyle

Banks Swanson – boys’ eight and under 25-meter freestyle

Riley Parker – girls’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle

Luci Duncan – girls’ 13-14 50-meter freestyle

Brennan Drummond – boys’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke

Brady Kuebler – boys’ 13-14 50-meter backstroke

Jessie Whyte – girls’ 15-18 50-meter backstroke

Mason Spurgeon – boys’ eight and under 25-meter breaststroke

Hayden Fay – girls’ 9-10 25-meter breaststroke

Cole Douglass – boys’ 9-10 25-meteer breaststroke

Winning for Baxter was:

Hailey Stump – girls’ eight and under 25-meter freestyle and 25-meter breaststroke

Ethan Westerburg – boys’ 13-14 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter individual medley

Owen Fey – boys’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle

Aidan Eubanks – boys’ 11-12 50-meter backstroke

Marin Kiser – girls’ 13-14 50-meter backstroke

Anna Halligan – girls’ 11-12 100-meter individual medley

Mary Palmer – girls’ 13-14 50-meter breaststroke

Erik Stauffer – boys’ 13-14 50-meter breaststroke

Shannon Stauffer – girls’ 15-18 50-meter breaststroke

Gabriel Sipe – boys’ 9-10 25-meter butterfly

Jack Dollyhigh – boys’ 11-12 50-meter butterfly

Xander Trueb – boys’ 13-14 50-meter butterfly

Vivian Knighten – girls’ 15-18 50-meter butterfly

