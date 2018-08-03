Rock Hill man charged in Charlotte kidnapping and sex assault, police say

A Rock Hill man wanted by Charlotte police for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman in late July was arrested Friday.

Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department violent crimes unit took Robert Antawon Thorne, 38, into custody Friday morning, said Capt. Brent Allmon of the Rock Hill Police Department. Rock Hill officers were asked to assist by Charlotte police, who had identified Thorne as a suspect in the violent crime against a woman a week earlier.

Thorne is accused of offering a woman a ride in the area of North Tryon and 26th streets in Charlotte around 3:45 p.m. July 27, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a release.

Thorne then took the victim to a secluded spot where he assaulted her, and then dropped her off several blocks away, Charlotte police said.

SIGN UP

Police have not released what led to Thorne.

Thorne has previous convictions for larceny and receiving stolen goods in York County, court records show. He also has North Carolina convictions for larceny and vehicle break-ins, according to North Carolina Department of Corrections records.

Thorne is being held without bond at the York County jail pending extradition to North Carolina.