2 gun stores robbed in Lancaster County, one at gunpoint, police say

Local, state and federal police are investigating a pair of gun store robberies in rural Lancaster County that were targeted by thieves Tuesday and Wednesday, police said.

Police are checking to see if an armed robbery at a Van Wyck gun store Tuesday afternoon is connected to a burglary at an Indian Land gun store Wednesday morning, said Doug Barfield, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers and federal ATF agents also are part of the investigation.

The Van Wyck Sporting Goods store was robbed of money and guns around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday by two men, including one armed with a handgun, Barfield said. Both men had material covering their faces that hid their identities, he said.

The single employee working at the store was not hurt.

“The robbers took several firearms and cash, and fled,” Barfield said.

Then around 12:30 a.m Wednesday, deputies were called to Vinesett Pawn on Charlotte Highway in Indian Land, police said.

The store near the intersection of S.C. 160 just south of the North Carolina state line was closed at the time, but at least one gun and cash were stolen, Barfield said.