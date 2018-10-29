2 men shot at Rock Hill apartment complex, cops say

Two people, including a teen, were shot Sunday inside an apartment at a complex in Rock Hill, police said.

The victims are ages 19 and 21, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department. Injuries to both are not considered life-threatening, Bollinger said.

Officers were called to the apartments on Stoney Pointe Drive, off Celanese Road and west of Interstate 77, around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The identity of two suspects remains unknown.

Both victims told police they could not identify the person who shot them after the suspects entered an apartment and confronted the victims, Bollinger said.

One of the victims told officers that he was shot after hearing some yelling in the apartment.

The victims told police they did not know how the suspects were able to get into the apartment, police said.

Police are investigating the case as an attempted murder, according to an incident report.

Check back for updates on this developing story.