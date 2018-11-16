York County cops make arrest in Lake Wylie grocery store parking lot shooting

The York County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday following a shooting the day before at a Publix parking lot in Lake Wylie.

According to tweets from the sheriff’s office, Carlton Dijion Means was arrested and booked into York County detention Friday morning. Means, 23, from Union told police in Union County that he had shot a gun into the air while in Lake Wylie, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

Means is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and violation of county ordinance for discharging a firearm in an unsafe manner, according to the YCSO.

ARREST: (1/2) On Nov. 15, Deputies responded to shooting incident in the parking lot of the Publix in Lake Wylie.

After following some leads a suspect was identified as Carlton Dijion Means from Union, SC. #YCSONews — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 16, 2018

ARREST: (2/2) Means told to Union Co. Deputies that he did shoot a gun into the air. Means was arrested & booked into the @YCSO_SC Detention Ctr. Friday morning for Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol & Violation of County Ordnance-Discharging Firearm in an Unsafe Manner #ycsonews — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 16, 2018

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office received reports of people shooting at each other from cars in the Publix parking lot, just off S.C. 49 near the Three Points intersection in Lake Wylie.

Deputies were on site investigating Thursday evening, but there were no reported injuries and there was no active shooter situation.

Anyone with additional information should contact the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.