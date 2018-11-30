Fleeing suspect threw tires at pursuing Rock Hill police. Drugs, gun found, cops say

A police chase in Rock Hill Thursday did not require a police car, but it did involve tires the suspect used to try and escape.

Lionel Dubose Hart Jr., 28, was arrested Thursday after a foot chase through the Sam’s Club parking lot into the service garage, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.

Hart is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of narcotics, possession of a stolen gun and illegal possession of a weapon, according to police records.

After Hart was stopped by police around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the officer “noticed an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle,” the report stated.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hart then ran from officers into the store. Hart ran up the stairs in the service bays, then threw tires from display racks onto the ground to try to slow the pursing cop, officers said.

“Hart ran into a corner where he was unable to escape or remove any more tires to obstruct the officer’s path,” the report stated.

After a search of the area where Hart had run, police found a backpack that had drugs and a gun in it, officers said.

Officers recovered 22 milliliters of the narcotic codeine, 116 grams of marijuana, and a .380 pistol that had been stolen, police said.