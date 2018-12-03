York County mom charged after year-old twins test positive for meth, police say

A York County mother has been charged with two counts of child neglect after her 1-year-old twin daughters tested positive for meth, police said.

Megan Brooke Painter, 24, was arrested by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to police reports and jail records.

The arrest warrants in the case, filed by Det. Walter Beck, state that Painter put the childrens’ safety and health at unreasonable risk by exposing the children to methamphetamine.

A criminal investigation was launched in early November, after Painter and the father of the children were accused of drug use around their children while staying at a motel on Lesslie Highway outside Rock Hill, a sheriff’s office incident report showed.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

S.C. Department of Social Services agents, who already were investigating the living conditions of the children, found that Painter had tested positive for narcotics, police said. The children then tested positive for the drugs, police said.

The children were taken into DSS custody, police said.

The father of the kids is also charged with two counts of child neglect, police said.

The father of the children has not yet been served arrest warrants for the same offenses because he is in the Spartanburg County jail on a shoplifting charge, police said.