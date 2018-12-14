Gift card sticking out of bra leads to Rock Hill drug charges, police say

A gift card sticking out of a woman’s brassiere led to the seizure of meth and felony drug trafficking charges against two South Carolina residents, police said.

Candace Irene Wallace, 35, of Indian Land in Lancaster County, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of meth with intent to distribute, according to police and jail records.

Lewis Earl Tuttle, 45, is charged with trafficking meth, police said.

Rock Hill Police Department officers stopped a minivan around 3:20 a.m. Thursday on Celanese Road for a broken taillight, according to an incident report. Wallace, the driver, admitted to police the license plate did not belong to the van, and that she had no vehicle insurance, police said.

A patrol officer “observed an item sticking out of Wallace’s shirt and bra,” the report stated.

The item was a gift card that Wallace removed, police said. But when she pulled out the card, the officer saw another item that turned out to be a needle with meth on it, police said.

A search of Wallace’s undergarment found less than a gram of meth, police said.

But inside the van, police found about 14 grams of meth between the rear seats of the van, the report stated. Digital scales also were found and seized, officers said.

Wallace remains jailed under a $65,000 bond, York County jail records show. Tuttle is in the York County jail under a $40,000 bond.