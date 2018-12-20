Rock Hill man shot 2 strangers, then himself, prosecutors say. Here’s why he got bond

The Rock Hill man who survived shooting himself and two strangers outside a York store in September has been arrested after being released from a hospital.

Darryl Ray Hinson Jr. was booked around 10:20 a.m Thursday on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He could face 70 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Hinson, 26, is being held at the York County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

It was unclear if the jail would be able to accommodate his medical needs before his Thursday release from the hospital. Hinson could now be released on bond, but would be held under house arrest as a condition of the bond.

Hinson’s lawyer Jim Boyd said Hinson will need home health care to deal with the extent of his injuries.

His injuries are so severe that first responders assumed he was dead when they arrived on the scene, and he still cannot eat. Boyd said Hinson has to use a feeding tube in his stomach.

Hinson had been hospitalized at Carolinas Medical Center since the Sept. 6 shooting. Police say Hinson shot two men with a shotgun loaded with buckshot, then shot himself in the head twice.

The shootings happened outside the On the Run store at the intersection of S.C. 161 and Alexander Love Highway, a few hundred yards from the York County Sheriff’s office and Moss Justice Center criminal courthouse.

Qdarius Dujuan Hamer and Mikell Christopher Harvey were shot, York Police Department officers said. Hamer, who was shot in the shoulder, said he and Harvey were “minding their own business” when Hinson shot them.

Much of the incident was captured on surveillance video, police said.

Hinson spoke briefly to the men, then went to his car and got the gun, 16th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Matthew Hogge said during the hearing. Hinson shot the two men first, then shot himself.

“(Hinson) then turned the shotgun on himself, put it under his chin, shot himself,” Hogge said. “He is then shown in the surveillance video immediately picking himself up, getting the shotgun again, and then shooting himself under the chin a second time.”

Hogge said first responders thought Hinson was dead when they found him in the parking lot, so they began treating the victims first. But Hinson eventually sat up, Hogge said, and first responders took him to Carolinas Medical Center, where he remained until his release Thursday.

Hamer ran to a Waffle House after he was shot and collapsed. Harvey was found lying in the lot after he was shot.

It is unclear how much physical recovery Hinson will have following his injuries. Hinson will be held in the medical unit at the county jail until he meets bond, police said.

Hogge said for bond, prosecutors wanted to make sure concerns for public safety and danger to the community are addressed, along with Hinson’s physical condition.