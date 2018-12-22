Lancaster residents complained about drugs. Pre-Christmas roundup nets 40, cops say

A months-long drug investigation in Lancaster County that ended with a pre-Christmas raid and roundup culminated with the arrest of 23 people on 40 drug charges, police said. Charges were against people from their teens into their 60s, police said.

The drug activity was throughout the county, including the fast-growing Indian Land area near the North Carolina state line that borders Charlotte. The investigation started in June and included investigations for dealing Oxycodone, marijuana, cocaine, crack, painkillers and meth, said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.

“People continue to sell drugs in this county, and we continue to investigate citizen complaints of drug activity,” Faile said. “Although our work never ends, this operation brought us to the close of 2018, a year that is marked by a very significant increase in drug search warrants and drug arrests over previous years.”

This week, drug agents started searching for the suspects after warrants were issued by judges for 40 drug charges, said Doug Barfield, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Twenty-three of the people charged were arrested, but some warrants have not been served, Barfield said. Twenty of the drug dealing charges were near schools or parks, Barfield said.

The following people, Faile said, have either been arrested on drug charges or police have warrants for their arrest on drug charges:

Tyzavius Lason Foster, 22; Aaron Mastafis Harris, 28, ; Lakendrick Tajuan Miller, 24; Shaquavious L. Waters, 31; Barry Lamar Johnson, 24; Andrew Martin Belk, 27; Quintin Demarcus Waters, 28; Billy Ray Danzy, 54; Cedric Mandrell Wright, 28; Tyreic Curtis Evans, 33; Franklin Lee Laney, Jr., 40; Geovantae Tarmaine Hammond, 29.

Yasheen Jamar Truesdale, 35; Ryan Termaine Clyburn, 34; Dustin Brushawn Walker, 27; Tyree Javon Thompson, 18; Damian Rashod Curry, 22; Darius Damontay Chavis, 26; Brian Keith Campbell, 26; Kenyale Shomon Thompson, 34; Quindarreus Omar Johnson, 22; Antonio E. Mingo, 36; Joshua Allen Price, 34; Tiffany Nicole Scott, 31.





Michael Lee Ander Carnes, 35; Richard Wayne Spinks III, 31; Kristavius Shi Bree Stevens, 26; David Haggins, 40; Jerry Wayne Cuddy, 64; Tony Adam Coats, 32; Joshua Kelly L. Cuddy, 39; Mary Elizabeth Cuddy, 35; Makayla Alexis Perez, 20; Madison Paige Owings, 19; Julia Irene Petagna, 18.

Michael Chase Holcomb, 28; Rachael Leigh Stepp, 37; Demarcus Antwan Mackey, 31; Dustin Eric Cauthen, 28.

During the roundup that lasted through Thursday, police seized drugs, stolen goods and had at least one suspect chase, officials said.