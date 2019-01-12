Crime

Undocumented immigrant found in Fort Mill kidnap. He was 500 miles away, police say

By Andrew Dys

January 12, 2019 05:53 PM

Fort Mill, SC

An undocumented immigrant sought by Fort Mill police for months for two beatings and a kidnap was found in Florida in jail, police said.

Badit Mohamed Montilla, 36, formerly of Charlotte, was brought from Kissimmee, Fla., to South Carolina on Friday on charges of kidnapping, two counts of domestic violence, child neglect, and assault, according to police and jail records.

Fort Mill detectives went to Florida Friday to get Montilla and extradite him back to York County, said Fort Mill Police Department Maj. Bryan Zachary.

York County officers had entered Montilla into the National Crime Information Center database because officers had several felony warrants against him, police reports show.

Florida police arrested Montilla in late December and found after checking NCIC that he had the warrants for his arrest in South Carolina, police reports show.

Fort Mill police had been seeking Montilla since April, Zachary said. In an incident on Forest Ridge Drive, Montilla is accused of holding his wife and their child against their will, Zachary said. The wife broke free and was assaulted by Montilla, Zachary said.

Montilla fled before police arrived, according to police.

In early September, officers responded to the same location when neighbors heard screaming coming from the apartment where Montilla’s wife and child lived, according to a police incident report.

Montilla again fled before police arrived, officers said.

Montilla’s wife had been beaten and punched, police said.

Montilla also is being held in the York County jail on a hold issued by the federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency, jail records show.

ICE issues holds or detainers to provide notice of its intent to assume custody of an individual detained in federal, state or local custody, according to the agency’s website. Detainers are placed on undocumented immigrants arrested on criminal charges for whom ICE possesses probable cause that they are removable from the U.S.

