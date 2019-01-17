York County man got teen high on marijuana, then sexually assaulted her, police say

A York County man gave a teen girl marijuana several times and sexually assaulted her after she smoked the drug, police said.

Eric Lavar Allison, 36, is charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, said Capt. Brian Trail of the York Police Department.

The incidents happened in 2017, twice in 2018, and most recently on Jan. 6, according to a police report filed Tuesday. The victim’s family reported to police that she was subjected to ongoing abuse.

Det. Thomas Dunham and several other York officers arrested Allison early Thursday, after an investigation since Tuesday, Trail said.

The teen told officers that Allison repeatedly offered and gave her “weed,” police said. The sexual assaults, described as fondling and other touching, happened after she had smoked marijuana provided by the suspect, according to the report.

The victim told police that during each of the incidents, she told Allison to stop but he did not, police reports state.

The Herald does not identify the victims of sex crimes or juvenile victims.

Third-degree criminal sexual conduct is defined as sexual battery using force or coercion, South Carolina law shows. The charge is a felony and carries up to 10 years in prison for each charge if there is a conviction.

Allison also was charged with failure to comply with a South Carolina Family Court order. He had been sought on that bench warrant when arrested Thursday morning, court records show.

Allison is being held at the York County jail on a $43,000 bond, records show.