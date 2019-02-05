Clover man shot himself after invading home, wrecked on way to hospital, cops say

Two men have been charged after a Clover home invasion and beating, during which one of the assailants shot himself before a wreck on the way to a North Carolina hospital, police said.

Joseph Antwan Stokes, 18; and Adrian Tykevion Robinson, 20, both of Clover, beat a man on Maple Street with a baseball bat before noon on Jan. 24, said Capt. Logan McGarity of the Clover Police Department.

Stokes‘ gun went off during the fight, McGarity said.

After more than a week of investigation by a team of Clover police led by Lt. Mitch Wilson, both Robinson and Stokes were arrested late Monday on charges related to the invasion of the victim’s home.

Stokes is charged with burglary, conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and illegal possession of a gun, according to police and York County jail records. Robinson is charged with burglary and criminal conspiracy.

Stokes and Robinson were found by police in Gastonia, N.C. after they were involved in a traffic wreck on the way to a hospital in Gaston County, McGarity said.

Clover police were called after the car wreck because Stokes was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives believe that Stokes and Robinson forced their way into the house, then attacked the victim, McGarity said.

The fight started inside the house, moved to the porch and spilled out into the yard, according to a police incident report.

The motive for the attack remains unclear, police said.

The man who was at the Maple Street home with his girlfriend, and who fought with the invaders, was not charged because he was defending himself and his girlfriend at home, McGarity said.

“The victim was acting in self-defense after he was attacked,” McGarity said.

Both Stokes and Robinson are being held at the York County jail pending a bond hearing.