SC I-77 police chase of NC mall robbery suspects reaches speeds of 150 mph, cops say

By Andrew Dys

February 27, 2019 12:51 PM

York County, SC

A police chase of robbery suspects from a Charlotte mall through two South Carolina counties reached speeds of 150 mph before the suspects crashed, officers said.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Rock Hill Police Department officers were notified a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department helicopter was following a gray Dodge Charger south from North Carolina into York County, police said.

Police were tracking the suspects after a cellphone store near a mall in northern Mecklenburg County was robbed at gunpoint.

Several officers tried to make an arrest on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill, near Exit 79 at Dave Lyle Boulevard, where the car stopped for about 90 seconds, police said. However, the suspects fled again, according to a police report.

The suspects drove south on I-77 at speeds between 125 mph and 150 mph during a pursuit by S.C. Highway Patrol for more than 20 miles before the Dodge went into a ditch after passing through Chester County, police said. The suspects then fled on foot.

Police caught one of the suspects, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the highway patrol. The status of two other suspects is unclear.

The identities of the suspects has not been released.

Andrew Dys

Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.

