Rock Hill woman bit, scratched another woman in kidnap at apartment, police say

A Rock Hill woman is accused of biting another woman then holding her against her will in a bedroom of an apartment until police freed the victim, officers said.

Imani Jahne Burden, 21, is charged with kidnapping and second degree domestic violence, according to police and jail records.

Burden is accused of locking the female victim in a bedroom and beating her up, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of Rock Hill Police Department.

“The suspect locked the victim in the room and did not allow her to leave,” Bollinger said.

Officers were called Tuesday to apartments on Patriot Parkway, police said. Patrol officers found the 20-year-old victim inside the bedroom and were able to get her out, Bollinger said.

An argument between the women had turned physical, police said. The victim had scratch and bite marks when found by police inside the locked room, Bollinger said.

Kidnapping is a felony under South Carolina law that carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for a conviction.

A Rock Hill municipal court judge denied Burden bond after an initial court appearance. Burden remains in the York County jail.