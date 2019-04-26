Rock Hill man had kilo-plus of heroin, made fraudulent pain pills at home, cops say

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

Drug agents arrested a Rock Hill man Wednesday after they seized more than a kilogram of heroin, a rifle and a press used for making fraudulent narcotic opioid drug pills, police said.

DeAngelo Da Quin Patton, 25, is charged with trafficking heroin, manufacturing heroin, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and violation of die stamp drug trademark law, according to police and jail records.

Police said Patton made pills then stamped them as Oxycodone, according to a report. Oxycodone is a trademarked drug brand, police said.

Patton was arrested after a search at his home in the 1600 block of Barringer Road by members of York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit and York County SWAT team, according to police reports.





Inside the home drug agents seized 1,276 grams of powder and pills containing heroin, according to the incident report. Police also seized a pill press, pill binder, pill die stamp machine, drug materials including a vacuum press, and a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 .223-caliber rifle with optic scope, according to the report.

The die stamp had an Oxycodone trademark, police said.

“De Angelo Patton, who was inside the residence at the time and later admitted to pressing fraudulent pills believed to contain heroin, was arrested,” the report stated.

Officers contacted the State Law Enforcement Division to dispose of any hazardous waste because of the manufacture of pills, police said.

Patton was released from the York County jail Friday after posting a $95,000 bond, jail officials said.