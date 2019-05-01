Rock Hill man charged for York County shooting, victim was shot 3 times, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Rock Hill man has been arrested two weeks after another man was shot three times, police said.

Lamarcus Jerrell Colvin, 29, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for York County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened April 14 on Archer Drive, Faris said. The area is east of the Rock Hill city limits near Blackmon Road.

Rock Hill Police Department officers located Colvin on Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Cherry Road, police said. Colvin was taken to the Moss Justice Center in York and served with outstanding warrants from the shooting, police said.

The victim, 38, from Rock Hill, was hospitalized for his injuries, officers said.





Colvin has previous convictions as recently as March and is on three years probation for a forgery conviction, court records show.

He remains in the York County jail without bond.