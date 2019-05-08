York County SWAT at home near Clover in second standoff in 2 days, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The York County SWAT team is on scene for a barricaded man near Clover, police said.

SWAT members responded before 8 p.m. to Brian Road west of Clover, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The man barricaded in a standoff with deputies is believed to be armed, Faris said.

A SWAT Bearcat armored vehicle has been dispatched to the scene. Negotiators with the SWAT team have also been dispatched.

No other details were available.

The incident involving a barricaded man near Clover and SWAT is the second for York County deputies in two days. On Tuesday, a Clover man was taken into custody after several hours barricaded in a Walnut Street home.

That suspect from Tuesday’s incident, Samuel Decarlos Antonio Watson, 41, remains in jail. Police have not said there is any connection between the incidents.

Check back for updates.