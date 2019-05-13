Police may have found car used in York County hit and run case. Here’s what we know

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Troopers have found the car they believe was involved in a fatal York County crash with a pedestrian earlier this month, officials said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers have not said whether the driver of the vehicle has been located or any other details about the investigation.

Peggy Mullinax, 38, died at the scene May 4 after a hit and run about 12:15 a.m. on S.C. 55, officials said. Mullinax was walking east on the highway about two miles west of Clover when she was struck by a vehicle, police said.

S.C. Highway Patrol troopers over the weekend found a gold Jeep Liberty they believe was the vehicle that hit Mullinax, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller. He declined to say where the vehicle was found or whom it was registered to because the investigation remains pending.

“The vehicle has been located by our officers,” Miller said Monday afternoon. “We can’t comment further than that at this point. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.”

Police said the vehicle that hit Mullinax fled the scene near Griggs and Paul Ford roads.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety Major Accident Investigation Team worked to reconstruct the wreck, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the highway patrol.

As they asked the public Friday for help finding the vehicle they believed was involved, troopers described the car as a Jeep that had damage.

At the time troopers asked for the public’s help, the incident was described in an official highway patrol flyer release on Twitter social media as a hit and run incident with death.

A conviction for hit and run resulting in death carries a sentence of one to 25 years in prison, South Carolina law shows.

Check back for updates on this developing story.