Rock Hill man admits selling drugs close to bars near Fort Mill. Here’s what he got.

A Rock Hill man who was arrested for selling drugs at Baxter Village bars in Fort Mill before police seized a stash of cocaine and a gun has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Alphonzo LaMont Mayfield, 44, reported to the York County jail Monday after pleading guilty. Mayfield has the possibility of being released from a South Carolina prison after serving about a third of his sentence, his lawyers said.

Mayfield pleaded guilty to four felony drug and weapon charges in York County court and was sentenced to eight years in prison, said Daniel Porter, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor.

Mayfield was targeted by York County narcotics agents in 2018 after he was dealing what police called “club drugs” at bars in the Baxter Village area near Fort Mill, narcotics agents said. But police then found Mayfield with a stash of more than 40 grams of cocaine, Oxycodone, a weapon and cash at his Rock Hill apartment, Porter said.

Mayfield was out on bond from April 2018 drug charges for selling drugs near Baxter, then caught meeting others for another drug deal, Porter said.

Drugs and guns were found at Mayfield’s apartment across the street from Ebinport Elementary School in Rock Hill in August 2018, police and prosecutors said.

Mayfield pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine, distribution of cocaine, and illegal carrying of a gun from the August incidents; and possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute from the April 2018 arrest, Porter said.

The investigation started April 13, 2018, when Mayfield was stopped for traveling 20 mph over the speed limit on Interstate 77 at the Carowinds Boulevard Exit, Porter said.

“During a search of the vehicle, officers located approximately 1 gram of cocaine,” Porter said. “During a search of his phone, they located text messages involving drug distribution between the defendant and others.”

Mayfield got out of jail on bond in April.

Police continued to investigate after complaints of drug activity from Baxter Village businesses and customers.

“On Aug. 15, 2018, the defendant sold cocaine to undercover informants working with the York County Drug Enforcement Unit and SLED,” Porter said. “The transaction occurred in Fort Mill on Market Street.”

Porter said a plea agreement was reached because Mayfield had no significant prior record.





“Our agreement strikes a balance between punishment for the crimes committed and leniency to allow him to reform his choices upon his release,” Porter said.

Mayfield was represented by Rock Hill lawyers Michael Brown and Zach Merritt of the Michael Brown law firm. Merritt said the negotiated deal allows Mayfield to be eligible for parole. Mayfield will have to serve about 2 and half years of prison time before being eligible for parole, Merritt said.

“In light of the current state of our drug laws, Mr. Mayfield received a beneficial negotiation that likely saved a good portion of his life,” Merritt said. “I am confident you will not see him in this predicament again.”