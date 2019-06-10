1 shot in 4 shooting incidents in 5 hours in Chester County, sheriff says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One man was shot in Chester in four shooting incidents in a five-hour span, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said.

Sheriff’s office detectives and Chester Police Department officers are investigating the four incidents that happened Friday night, officials said. Two incidents happened within city limits and two happened just outside city boundaries, Dorsey said.

“There were shootings both inside the city and in the county,” Dorsey said.

The incidents are similar, Dorsey said.





No arrests have been made.





The shootings come after three gunfire incidents within five days in late May, reported in The Herald, that also remain unsolved.

The man who was wounded Friday was shot around 10:50 p.m. near Ligon Street inside Chester city limits, Dorsey said in a statement to The Herald. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

Police also responded to shooting calls Friday at around 6:40 p.m. on Pinckney Street, around 11:20 p.m. on Caldwell Street, and around 11:40 on Meadowbrook Road, Dorsey said. No injuries were reported, officials said.

Police determined that at least 16 shots had been fired in the Meadowbrook Road incident, Dorsey said.

“The Chester County Sheriff’s Office and Chester City Police Department continue their partnership in investigating these crimes, and all acts of violence,” a statement released Sunday from Dorsey and Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams said. “The two departments will continue aggressive enforcement activities, sharing resources and intelligence, while imploring citizens to contact law enforcement with any information they may have, or acquire, related to these crimes.”





Williams said in late May that the number of shooting incidents is “alarming” and a threat to public safety. Williams held a series of public meetings last week to address community concerns.

In April, three men were hurt in a street shootout on Simrill Street, The Herald reported.





In another April shooting, two men were injured near the J.A. Cochran Bypass, officials said..

On May 23, there was a shooting on Jeter Street, police said. Then on May 28, a teen was shot in what police said was a drive-by shooting.

Dorsey said after the May shootings that agents with the State Law Enforcement Division and FBI are assisting Chester law enforcement officers with the investigations.





The city of Chester has about 5,500 residents. Chester County’s population is around 32,000 people.



