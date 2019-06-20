Boyfriend arrested after missing pregnant York County teen found safe, cops say

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

The boyfriend of a pregnant York County girl who was missing for days until she was found safe Wednesday night has been charged in her disappearance, deputies said.

Dustin Ray Stacey-Pope, 19, was booked into the York County jail Thursday morning. He is being held, pending service of arrest warrants, jail records show.

Stacey-Pope will be charged in connection with the girl being missing from home, said Det. Walter Beck of the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Madson “Maddie” Faith Knauff was reported missing Saturday. She was located safe late Wednesday, deputies said.

During the investigation, deputies found that Pope was involved in her being missing from her home in Rock Hill, officials said.

Maddie is seven months pregnant and had missed a scheduled doctor’s appointment on Tuesday. After she missed the appointment, deputies asked for the public’s help to find her.

