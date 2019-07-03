Dead pit bull dog with fight injuries dumped outside Rock Hill business, police say

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

A dead pit bull dog that had injuries consistent with dog fighting was dumped outside a Rock Hill business, police said.

Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department responded Tuesday to the 300 block of Industrial Drive after an employee at a business found the animal carcass in front of the building.

An officer who saw the dead dog saw wounds that are consistent with the dog being used for fighting, according to a police incident report.

The complainant told officers that several dead dogs had been dumped outside the business in the past year.

Detectives are investigating and the case remains active, said Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis.

The incident was reported after what police in York County said are believed to be separate and unrelated incidents concerning the treatment of dogs in the past two weeks, Chavis said.

In those incidents almost 100 dogs in McConnells and Clover were seized by officers and York County Animal Control agents.

Forty-two pit bulls were seized in late June in McConnells, after evidence of dog fighting was found, York County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.