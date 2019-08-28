Rock Hill shoplifting arrests, including mom on bond for meth, lead to drug charges

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

Police in Rock Hill responding to a shoplifting led to felony drug trafficking charges, after finding meth and heroin in the getaway vehicle, police said.

One of three people charged for shoplifting was a York County mother on bond after her child tested positive for meth, according to police and court records.

The incident happened before noon Tuesday at Sam’s Club, said Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis.

Bryan Kristian Gamble, 33, and Krystle Lauren Vinson, 36, were arrested inside the store on shoplifting charges, according to a police report.

Vinson was free on bond from two previous arrests, South Carolina online court records show. In December 2018, she was charged with felony child neglect after her son tested positive for meth and needles were found near the child, police and prosecutors said.

In January 2019, Vinson was arrested at a Walmart in York during an incident where two officers were hurt after a shoplifting incident that turned into a fight between suspects and police.

Those cases remain pending, court records show.

Police found a third suspect, Anthony Scott Rayfield, 56, outside the store in a vehicle, according to the report.

After a search of the Toyota SUV, police seized 38 grams of meth and 5 grams of heroin, Chavis said.

Drug paraphernalia, including a syringe, needles, scale, baggies and and other items, were also seized, police said.

Rayfield was charged with trafficking meth and trafficking heroin.