Rock Hill teen wanted for Lancaster shooting death captured in Alabama, deputies say

The Rock Hill teen accused in the shooting death of another teen in Lancaster on Sunday was caught by police in Alabama, deputies said.

Jarod Keshun McNeil, 17, was captured Tuesday morning without incident, according to Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

It remains unclear if McNeil will fight extradition or waive it and be brought back to South Carolina as early as Wednesday.

McNeil faces a minimum of 30 years in prison if convicted of murder.

It is unknown how McNeil traveled to Alabama.

McNeil is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the killing of Jaquavious Neely, 19, of Rock Hill.

Neely was on a Carmel Road porch in Lancaster County Sunday afternoon when he was shot, said Barry Faile, Lancaster County Sheriff.

Neely died at a hospital in Lancaster later Sunday, said Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight-Deese.

McNeil fled the shooting scene as a passenger in a car that police later recovered, Faile said.

