York County juror positive for COVID; officials contact entire jury pool, court staff

Jurors will sit in the jury box and on the floor to ensure social distancing at the Moss Justice Center in York County, South Carolina during the COVID-19 pandemic. York County Clerk of Court

A member of the jury pool at the Moss Justice Center this week has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

More than 60 people in the jury pool who showed up for court this week have been notified by court staff of the positive test, said David Hamilton, York County Clerk of Court. All the building and court staff, lawyers, security, and others who were in the jury assembly room, courtroom, and jury deliberation room have also been told, Hamilton said.

“We told everyone who may have had any contact with that particular juror that there was a positive test,” Hamilton said. “Anyone who may have had exposure to the person was notified.”

All potential jurors had to fill out a coronavirus questionnaire before going to the courthouse, Hamilton said. All people who enter the courthouse have their temperatures checked by staff.

The person who tested positive Tuesday told court officials during a break Monday that a family member had tested positive, Hamilton said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After the juror told court officials Monday about the possible exposure, trials were canceled for this week and all in the jury pool were sent home.

All rooms the person had been in were cleaned Monday night and again Tuesday, Hamilton said. Other court activities, such as pleas, bond hearings and other matters, are continuing.

COVID-19 cases have spiked in South Carolina in the past week to near the highest levels since the pandemic began. The criminal trials this week would have been the first in York County in eight months. Trials were halted in early March when the pandemic began.

In preparation for trials, court officials had planned to socially distance jurors and have plastic sheets around the witness stand and clerk of court station.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER