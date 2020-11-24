Rock Hill woman charged with drug trafficking; Police seize fentanyl, meth, gun

A Rock Hill woman has been charged with drug trafficking after more than a pound of meth, fentanyl, and a gun were seized by York County drug agents, officials said.

Danielle Leeann Moore, 24, was booked into the York County jail Tuesday morning after a search of her vehicle and Moore’s Cauthen Street home, said B.J. Kennedy, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

Officers seized about 490 grams of meth, 21 units of fentanyl, and a handgun, Kennedy said.

The Cauthen Street home is near Northside Elementary School and Northside Recreation Center.

Moore is charged with trafficking meth, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute near a school or park, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police and jail records.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Trafficking more than 400 grams of meth carries a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted under South Carolina law.

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system, according to the federal government National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The fentanyl charge carries up to 15 years if convicted in South Carolina. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control website.

The school-area drug charges and gun charge carry five years each for a conviction.

Moore remains at the York County Detention Center pending a bond hearing, according to jail records.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER