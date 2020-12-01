Rock Hill Herald Logo
School in Fort Mill vandalized, soccer goal burned; Reward offered to catch culprits.

Fort Mill High School leaders recently hired coaches for boys' soccer and cross-country. The new Catawba Ridge High School, pictured, prompted some of the changes.
Fort Mill High School leaders recently hired coaches for boys’ soccer and cross-country. The new Catawba Ridge High School, pictured, prompted some of the changes. Fort Mill school district
Fort Mill, SC

A reward has been offered by school officials in Fort Mill after Catawba Ridge High School was vandalized Sunday for the second time, according to school and police officials.

Images from video cameras at the school released Tuesday by school officials show the most recent vandalism happened Sunday around 2 a.m. The subjects were wearing hoodies and their faces were not revealed.

The district released the images Tuesday on the district’s official public Facebook and Twitter pages along with a plea for help from the public. Fort Mill school district officials have offered a $500 reward for information that results in an arrest, according to Joe Burke, spokesman for the school district.

“The individuals are responsible for spray painting school property, setting fire to soccer equipment and burning part of a practice field,” Burk said.

A wall was spray-painted and a soccer goal damaged, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department. Damage reported to police by school officials on Sunday was the second incident of vandalism at the school, Zachary said.

“We have officers investigating and looking at what happened at the school Sunday and before that,” Zachary said. “School officials reported the incident to us and we are handling it as criminal investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Mill police at 803-835-5238, or Catawba Ridge High School Principal Darren Wilson at 803-835-5212.

Catawba Ridge opened in 2019 and is one of three high schools in the district.

Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
